Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 125,847 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 434,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $718.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $30.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

