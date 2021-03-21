More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,641.76

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. More Coin has a market capitalization of $152,641.76 and approximately $1,804.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00051387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00648116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024549 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

