2,215 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 34.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coherent by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Coherent stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.30. The company had a trading volume of 796,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,957. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.02 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.