MPM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,849,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,123,000. Oncorus makes up approximately 13.0% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MPM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Get Oncorus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncorus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of ONCR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 273,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.