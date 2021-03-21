Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,051 shares of company stock valued at $18,803,766. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

