Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,558,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

