Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.63 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $48.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

