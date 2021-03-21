Allstate Corp Acquires 1,025 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

