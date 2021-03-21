Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 18,842 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 129,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $336.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

