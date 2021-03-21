Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,640 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,415. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,187. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

