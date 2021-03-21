IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of IntriCon worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in IntriCon by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in IntriCon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 473,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 132,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,196. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $235.30 million, a P/E ratio of -79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

