Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.16% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,907 shares of company stock worth $16,636,345. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 392,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.