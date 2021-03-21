Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.1% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.70 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

