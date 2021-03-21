Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

NYSE KSS opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

