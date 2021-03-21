Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAX opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

