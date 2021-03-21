Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALSN stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.