Cosmos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $572.88 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $572.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $20.62 or 0.00036305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,757.41 or 0.99919420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00074427 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

