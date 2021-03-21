Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys 139,209 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,209 shares during the quarter. DouYu International accounts for about 0.9% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of DouYu International worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.