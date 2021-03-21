Matisse Capital Purchases Shares of 11,721 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TTP opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

