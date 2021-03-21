Ovata Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,868 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

