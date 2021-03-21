Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Bruce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned 0.63% of Flotek Industries worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.