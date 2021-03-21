Brokerages Set CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) PT at $66.38

Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $71,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 99,547.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 253,845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,834,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLGX stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. CoreLogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreLogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

