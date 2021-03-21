Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

