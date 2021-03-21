Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sony by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sony by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Sony by 20,822.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sony by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,296,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNE shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

