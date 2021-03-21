Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Best Buy worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,444 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $124.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.