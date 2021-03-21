Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,313 shares of company stock worth $1,174,444. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.19 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

