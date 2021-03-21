Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $3.50

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

