Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $441.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a 1 year low of $287.78 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.33.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

