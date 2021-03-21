Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $53.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

INSM opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

