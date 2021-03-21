POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0904 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,743,577 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
