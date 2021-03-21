CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.72 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

