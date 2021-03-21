Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $221.06 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

