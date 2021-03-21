Matisse Capital Grows Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Matisse Capital increased its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORBC opened at $7.59 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

