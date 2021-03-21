Matisse Capital Invests $5.46 Million in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises approximately 1.7% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned about 0.51% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYG opened at $24.18 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

