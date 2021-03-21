Matisse Capital Boosts Stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 331.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,372 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 297,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GRX opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

