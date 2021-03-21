Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,980,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

