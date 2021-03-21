Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 315 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 168.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

ABBV opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

