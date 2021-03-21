Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $1.19 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 8,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in RLI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in RLI by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE:RLI opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.