Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 97,963 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 97,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.