BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

