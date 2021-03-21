Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,878 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $60,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

