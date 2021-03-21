Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,161 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $53,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 61,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 587,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

