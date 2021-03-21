Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 30,219 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,219 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.28% of The Bancorp worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

