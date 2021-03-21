Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Lindsay worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $165.90 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

