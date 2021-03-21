SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 871.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after acquiring an additional 367,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $84.40 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

