Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 12,136 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $302.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.