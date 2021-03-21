Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target at $46.64

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of IMVT opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

