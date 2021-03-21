Arweave Price Up 30.2% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Arweave has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $20.15 or 0.00035362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $673.04 million and $17.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00051387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00648116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024549 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.