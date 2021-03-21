HUNT Tops 1-Day Volume of $141.47 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $52.66 million and $141.47 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 111% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00051387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00648116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024549 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

