Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,182.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.